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#4 of 7 - Karma, Cluster Codes, and the side of numbers you did not know existed
Peter
Peter
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63 views • December 16, 2020
Nature provides a 98% success rate, and man turns it up-side-down because he thinks he's smarter than Nature - yeah, right!

A saying I created "It's all about predicting history" means exactly what it says. Lettrology can take you 10 or more years into the future where you can then look back 8 or 9 years into the past, and from that point, you can see the future.

The same formulas mean you can look from the present into the past where you will prove to yourself that Peter's knowledge truly works. Enjoy this clip, and thank you for watching.
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numbersthe futurekarmathe pastthe presentpeter vaughanlettrology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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