Published Jan 22nd, 2023

The-Globalists-Are-Trying-to-Usher-in-the-Antichrist

Very good watch. Seeing what's going on now? Very Plausible. But remember God has everything under control in His Time. No matter how hard they try...Nothing happens without God letting it. We were already told in scripture what to expect."This is the reason to Root into God's Word now more than ever!"- Ezek-34

Leo-Zagami--The-Globalists-Are-Trying-to-Usher-in-the-Antichrist-Through-Mind-Control--Manipulation