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Bioweapon Shots Are A Form Of Riot Control
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161 views • May 27, 2022
On today's Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shares Part Two of her interview with Counter-BioTerrorism Expert, Dr. Tau Braun,
Truth in Medicine.
WATCH THE FIRST PART HERE: https://rumble.com/v15u5q0-counter-bioterrorism-expert-reveals-u.s.-govt-is-gone.html
Watch the full show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/bioweapon-shots-are-a-form-of-riot-control-monkeypox-definition-diagnosi-fda-approved-pills/
Truth in Medicine.
WATCH THE FIRST PART HERE: https://rumble.com/v15u5q0-counter-bioterrorism-expert-reveals-u.s.-govt-is-gone.html
Watch the full show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/bioweapon-shots-are-a-form-of-riot-control-monkeypox-definition-diagnosi-fda-approved-pills/
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