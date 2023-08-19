Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Mayflower & The American Reformation
channel image
PatchSDA
91 Subscribers
17 views
Published 15 hours ago

Join us as we continue this journey tracing our lineage, exploring the story of the Mayflower ship's voyage to America, and how the English colonization began on this land. As the Mayflower landed in Plymouth Massachusetts, no one could have imagined the impact this seemingly small event would have on world history today. America would rise out of obscurity, slowly at first, and go on to impact the world socially, economically, and religiously in a profound way.


To find out more about the Mayflower & the Birth of America visit our website to read our extended article.

https://lineagejourney.com/read/the-m...


En Español: • Mayflower y el nacimiento de EEUU | E...


#LineageJourney #Lineage #LineageSeasonII #KnowYourHistory #KnowYourMission #TheMayflower #plymouthrock #foundingfathers #constitution #independencehall #libertybell #separationofchurchandstate #religiousliberty #freedom #freedomofconscience #godblessamerica #makeamericagreatagain


www.lineagejourney.com


Support Lineage Journey:

➡︎ Paypal: http://bit.ly/2V4jp8r

➡︎ Patreon: http://bit.ly/lineagejourney


Lineage T Shirts: http://bit.ly/2GSKP8w


Follow us on:

➡︎ Youtube: http://bit.ly/2UKFGDi

➡︎ Facebook: http://bit.ly/2PARzL3

➡︎ Instagram: http://bit.ly/2VCEje8

➡︎ Twitter: http://bit.ly/2WfeOfZ

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket