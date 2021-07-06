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Fractured Resistance [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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11 views • July 06, 2021
Zachary Denman, July 1, 2021
We had to create a resistance, but getting into groups made us more visible. Their power was expanding, while we kept stumbling on our personal fears.
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Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films series playlist
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Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Chordie - Andrew Kydd
Patron Credits
T.Clarke - Galactic Rebel
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Shay Watson - Cosmic Rebel
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We had to create a resistance, but getting into groups made us more visible. Their power was expanding, while we kept stumbling on our personal fears.
Please support the Sci-Fi Series on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Buy Music from the Sci-fi Dystopian Series.
https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films series playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/1ad734a2-c258-4046-8b20-f9dc193d2cc9
Show your support for the films:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Chordie - Andrew Kydd
Patron Credits
T.Clarke - Galactic Rebel
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Shay Watson - Cosmic Rebel
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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