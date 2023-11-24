In one day several Israeli concentrations in Al-Manara destroyed by Hezbollah

In one day, several Israeli military installations were targeted by Hezbollah in Metulla of the Al-Manara settlement structure on the Lebanese-Palestinian border. The concentration of Israeli soldiers in houses and buildings was destroyed thanks to the help of anti-tank missile systems. The day before, Hezbollah attacked Israel 15 times, acting in support of Palestine.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.