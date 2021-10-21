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RED ALERT!!!! Breaking News: "The Peoples Ledger" Will End Private Banking
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371 views • October 21, 2021
Saule Omarova Biden's nominee to head the Nations Banking System has proposed a radical new communist system that the Chinese are excited about. "The Peoples Ledger" is a bill currently being pushed secretly by the White House that will effectively end private banking as we know - the collapse of the dollar and forcing everyone to a digital totalitarian economy.
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