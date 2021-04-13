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Planet X News April 13th 2021 The Latest Images
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2972 views • April 13, 2021
THE SOLAR & NEMESIS SYSTEMS...
* Nibiru will reach its closest position between Mars and Jupiter, but Nemesis (Nibiru's sun) has an immense magnet pull, and a ridiculous amount of debris in its tail, including several moons.
What part doesn't add up?
- Photos and video flooding in from all over the world?
- Magnetic North rapidly moving at unprecedented speed?
- Rapid ice sheet melting?
- Sun coming up days early in Greenland?
- Moon at improper tilt?
- Sightings by NASA satellites?
- Ancient writings predicting it, along with the other events we're witnessing?
* ...the second sun now being spotted in the sky is "Nemesis", your sun's binary partner.
The Annunaki homeworld is Nibiru, one of 7 planets that orbit Nemesis. Presently the Nemesis system is merging with your solar system, which is contributing the the instability Earth is now experiencing. It's visible, but there has been massive chemtrail spraying to try and block it out until the last minute. Nibiru is technically part of your system, since both stars form a binary system.
* Nemesis has 7 planets with it (one of which is Nibiru), and a whole bunch of moons and debris in its tail. Nemesis is the second sun in your binary star system, it is the sun that Nibiru encircles. The Nemesis system is entering the Sol system right now, and it the second sun being reported and videoed all over the world.
* Parts of the Earth are much older, because this planet was originally "Tiamat" before it got hit during a close pass with Nibiru. The age you see in the Bible reflects the planet after it was repaired, and also includes much longer solar years early on, before Earth fully adjusted its new orbit to what is today a solar year.
* By the way, some of you may remember way back when Richard C. Hoagland
announced the discovery of "glass tubes on Mars", he claimed they were an ancient train system... I of course explained that they are not tubes, they are the shed exoskeletons of giant worms. Since then, a picture of a baby one was photographed.
Saturn will be the pole star of the New Kingdom, and I'm sure everyone recognizes its symbol... https://photos.app.goo.gl/Gi472ZpDEUt548bn7
Malachi 4: 2 But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as calves of the stall.
* Nibiru will reach its closest position between Mars and Jupiter, but Nemesis (Nibiru's sun) has an immense magnet pull, and a ridiculous amount of debris in its tail, including several moons.
What part doesn't add up?
- Photos and video flooding in from all over the world?
- Magnetic North rapidly moving at unprecedented speed?
- Rapid ice sheet melting?
- Sun coming up days early in Greenland?
- Moon at improper tilt?
- Sightings by NASA satellites?
- Ancient writings predicting it, along with the other events we're witnessing?
* ...the second sun now being spotted in the sky is "Nemesis", your sun's binary partner.
The Annunaki homeworld is Nibiru, one of 7 planets that orbit Nemesis. Presently the Nemesis system is merging with your solar system, which is contributing the the instability Earth is now experiencing. It's visible, but there has been massive chemtrail spraying to try and block it out until the last minute. Nibiru is technically part of your system, since both stars form a binary system.
* Nemesis has 7 planets with it (one of which is Nibiru), and a whole bunch of moons and debris in its tail. Nemesis is the second sun in your binary star system, it is the sun that Nibiru encircles. The Nemesis system is entering the Sol system right now, and it the second sun being reported and videoed all over the world.
* Parts of the Earth are much older, because this planet was originally "Tiamat" before it got hit during a close pass with Nibiru. The age you see in the Bible reflects the planet after it was repaired, and also includes much longer solar years early on, before Earth fully adjusted its new orbit to what is today a solar year.
* By the way, some of you may remember way back when Richard C. Hoagland
announced the discovery of "glass tubes on Mars", he claimed they were an ancient train system... I of course explained that they are not tubes, they are the shed exoskeletons of giant worms. Since then, a picture of a baby one was photographed.
Saturn will be the pole star of the New Kingdom, and I'm sure everyone recognizes its symbol... https://photos.app.goo.gl/Gi472ZpDEUt548bn7
Malachi 4: 2 But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as calves of the stall.
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