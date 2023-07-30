Create New Account
There is a generation that the Lord curses!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
15 Subscribers
89 views
Published 20 hours ago

There is a generation that the Lord curses!

Surely there is not a righteous man on earth who does good and never sins. Do not take to heart all the things that people say, lest you hear your servant cursing you. Your heart knows that many times you yourself have cursed others.


Published on May 24th, 2023 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC

 

Keywords
surely there is not a righteous man on earth who does good and never sinsdo not take to heart all the things that people saylest you hear your servant cursing youyour heart knows that many times you yourself have cursed others

