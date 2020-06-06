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Dialectical Differences
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36 views • June 06, 2020
Yin and Yang are opposites that, hopefully, balance. Life is full of examples of "the tension of opposites" including politics and healthcare.
Here are some things to ponder about "opposames" and the Hegelian Dialectic- which can be set up as Problem, Reaction, Solution. Beware when TPTB are setting you up with their pre-conceived "solution" after they intentionally caused the "problem!
I'd rather help you find your balance for a Win/Win situation of Balance.
Here are some things to ponder about "opposames" and the Hegelian Dialectic- which can be set up as Problem, Reaction, Solution. Beware when TPTB are setting you up with their pre-conceived "solution" after they intentionally caused the "problem!
I'd rather help you find your balance for a Win/Win situation of Balance.
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