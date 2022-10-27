Time for confession! Do NOT Let THIS Happen to You. Jesus said "If they hated me, They WILL Hate You

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
Quotation from original video description….”Do NOT Take the Bait..The Time is Too Close.. Being unjustly accused is just a TRAP.. Watch Out, the Record Always speaks for itself. Pray for your Enemies, the More they hate you the more you pray for them.The TIME Is too close"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/