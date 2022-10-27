Time for confession! Do NOT Let THIS Happen to You. Jesus said "If they hated me, They WILL Hate You

The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/vWUvlG1fFvA

Quotation from original video description….”Do NOT Take the Bait..The Time is Too Close.. Being unjustly accused is just a TRAP.. Watch Out, the Record Always speaks for itself. Pray for your Enemies, the More they hate you the more you pray for them.The TIME Is too close"



https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/