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Vaccines-What You Need To Know
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177 views • February 06, 2021
Dr. Larry Palevsky is a holistic pediatrician with a private practice in New York. He has extensive with experience helping children stay well naturally, as well as providing education for parents, helping them with mindful parenting and rethinking the medical paradigm. You can follow Dr. Larry here:
Website: https://www.drpalevsky.com
Telegram: https://t.me/drpalevsky
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drpalevsky/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pAAqDKYEvBbF/
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/drpalevsky/
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/drlawrencebpalevsky
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/drlawrencepalevsky
The web site Dr. Larry mentioned: https://www.icandecide.org
For more information: https://www.nvic.org
Website: https://www.drpalevsky.com
Telegram: https://t.me/drpalevsky
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drpalevsky/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pAAqDKYEvBbF/
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/drpalevsky/
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/drlawrencebpalevsky
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/drlawrencepalevsky
The web site Dr. Larry mentioned: https://www.icandecide.org
For more information: https://www.nvic.org
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