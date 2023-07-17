The Dangerous "Equality Act" - Mat Staver - Freedom Alive® Ep2

Mat Staver and Steve Stiger discuss the serious implications of the so-called “Equality Act”, a bill that will affect every Christian.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered March 9, 2021, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org