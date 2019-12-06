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UN Fundraising By Frightening Children (MIRRORED)
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91 views • December 06, 2019
UN Fundraising By Frightening Children (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:=
https://youtu.be/fxYAfv7yUzo
The UN wants your money, and are happy to scare children with climate junk science, in order to extort money out of your government.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:=
https://youtu.be/fxYAfv7yUzo
The UN wants your money, and are happy to scare children with climate junk science, in order to extort money out of your government.
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