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Pursanova PursaLex Circulating Configuration
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3 views • December 30, 2020
This design was engineered to give our customers a better idea on how to hookup a circulating system. This system is designed for 500 gallon circulating capability. More volume of water will require a larger system to increase contact rate without exhausting the minerals in the pipe.
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