The Weekly Cycle Has Never Stopped Since Creation – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (12 of 26)
The Bible does not yield its beauty without much effort, and I want to inspire you and encourage you to press on to see the beauty of God's Word. I want to show you how that the repetitive weekly cycle from creation has never stopped. In fact, today is Wednesday... the fourth day of the week... and this aligns with the fourth day of creation week. The Sun, Moon, and stars were made on this day of the week that very first week. Since the weekly cycle began God has protected it. No one was around when he made the world. This is his signature. The week does not exist anywhere in nature; you can't touch it, taste it, see it, smell it, contain it, or own it; you can't discover it in science, you can't put it in a test tube, there's no way to know what day of the week it is from nature — it conveys from Eden. And what's so amazing to me is everybody knows what day of the week it is, they just don't know where it came from!

