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Foodland Farms Denies Service to Maskless Shoppers, Calls Police
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60 views • June 14, 2021
I think the maskless shopping at Foodland Farms was a very positive and educational experience for everyone. We talked with Foodland employees, security and about eight HPD that showed up. I think the videos that come from this will help people in Hawaii have this conversation of "Why are we still wearing masks after a year, when there is clearly no pandemic?"
For real, how many people do YOU know personally that have died from covid? How many people do you know that have lost their jobs or businesses? Is this about controlling a virus or controlling people?
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
http://www.HawaiiStandsUp.org
#Foodland #Masks #scamdemic #Maskless #Shopping #Hawaii
For real, how many people do YOU know personally that have died from covid? How many people do you know that have lost their jobs or businesses? Is this about controlling a virus or controlling people?
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
http://www.HawaiiStandsUp.org
#Foodland #Masks #scamdemic #Maskless #Shopping #Hawaii
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