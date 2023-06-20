Create New Account
Cookie Dough Protein Bars
Ingredients:

 1 c. Almond powder

½ c Cashew Butter

6 T. Organic Pea Protein Powder

3 T. Organic Coconut Milk Powder  mixed with 1/4c. water

3 T. Honey or Syrup

2 T. Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil  (Melted)

2 T. Vanilla

Pinch of Pink Himalayan Salt

¼ c. Organic Raw Cacao Nibs

(Optional: ½ c. Dark Chocolate Chips)


Directions:

Blend almonds into powder

Mix Cashew Butter, Pea Protein powder, Coconut milk, honey, coconut oil, vanilla and salt together

Fold in cacao nibs and chocolate chips

Line a bread pan with parchment paper

Spread mixture into pan and refrigerate for 2+ hours

Cut into bars and freeze

Enjoy!

