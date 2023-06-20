Cookie Dough Protein Bars
Ingredients:
1 c. Almond powder
½ c Cashew Butter
6 T. Organic Pea Protein Powder
3 T. Organic Coconut Milk Powder mixed with 1/4c. water
3 T. Honey or Syrup
2 T. Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (Melted)
2 T. Vanilla
Pinch of Pink Himalayan Salt
(Optional: ½ c. Dark Chocolate Chips)
Directions:
Blend almonds into powder
Mix Cashew Butter, Pea Protein powder, Coconut milk, honey, coconut oil, vanilla and salt together
Fold in cacao nibs and chocolate chips
Line a bread pan with parchment paper
Spread mixture into pan and refrigerate for 2+ hours
Cut into bars and freeze
Enjoy!
