Message of St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria - The war came unannounced

The war came unannounced… as it comes to other regions unannounced
Unity and alliances are forgotten, political, economic and religious interests that were kept hidden emerge. In silence the sinister plan was carried out, from previous moments they supplied themselves with what was necessary to begin what will spread throughout the Earth little by little.
October 9, 2023 – Message of St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5776-the-war-came-unannounced-as-it-comes-to-other-regions-unannounced/
