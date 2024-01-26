Create New Account
One Of The Most Important Doctrines Of The Bible That's Rarely Preached
Sons of Liberty
Published 19 hours ago

In this episode, we'll look at the doctrine of the ascension of Jesus Christ. Why is it important and how does it actually impact history and today, even my life? We'll answer those questions in this episode.

politicsbiblegodjesusascensiondiscipleskingcoronation

