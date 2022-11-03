X22 REPORT Ep. 2915b - Trump Sends Message: Looking Forward To Beginning The Battle, Rig For Red

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2915b - Nov 2, 2022

Trump Sends Message: Looking Forward To Beginning The Battle, Rig For Red The [DS] are now positioning for the midterms, they are building the narrative of how they are going to cheat. They pushing the idea that the midterms are going to be illegitimate. They want the Trump supporters angry in the end. Trump sends the message that he ready to being the battle, rig for red. Scavino sends message that it's all going to fail.

