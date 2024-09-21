BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Top Scientists are Dying, Blocking Important Trials & Alternative Treatments w/ Matt Hazen
335 views • 7 months ago

Sarah Westall


Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com


MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308


Matt Hazen, CEO of Masterpeace, rejoins the program to discuss the ongoing trials with Masterpeace and the incredible obstacles and roadblocks they are encountering along the way. From scientists mysteriously dying to the FDA blocking legal harmless products that many other companies also use and import. The issues companies endure when their very safe and effective products threaten the profit margins of big pharma is incredible. You can try MasterPeace at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308


MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further


Keywords
newschemtrailsgeoengineeringtoxinsdetoxwatersarah westallmatt hazenmasterpeacesea plasma
