Combat Veteran, Evangelo "Vann" Morris, Advocates for The Make American Flags in America Act
Saratoga Flag
Saratoga Flag
11 views • 3 days ago

Combat Veteran Evangelo "Vann" Morris Advocates for THE MAKE AMERICAN FLAGS IN AMERICA ACT of 2025. CALL TO ACTION: 1. Tell your Senators & Congressmen to Co-Sponsor S.900/ HR 1421, The Make American Flags in America Act. 2. Share this video with All Members of Congress. 3. Make this Video Go Viral Online. Share this video on ALL of Your Social Media Channels. The Make American Flags in America Act of 2025, (H.R. 1421/ S.900), is a bipartisan and bicameral bill, requiring American flags displayed on federal property or procured by federal agencies to be manufactured completely in the United States from American materials. The online marketplace has created an arena where many consumers are deceived and fall victim to the illegal tactics of foreign manufacturers selling and distributing counterfeit “American” flags online. This legislation addresses this problem & requires the Federal Trade Commission to conduct a study on the enforcement and violations of country-of-origin labeling requirements for American flags sold in the U.S. to ensure integrity of American-made products for consumers. The Make American Flags in America Act is proudly endorsed by The National Independent Flag Dealers Association, The Flag Manufacturers Association of America, The National Council of Textile Organizations, The New York State Association of Counties, Evangelo "Vann" Morris, CEO of The Healing Foundation; and Saratoga Flag Company. #MakeAmericanFlagsinAmericaAct #MakeAmericanFlagsinAmerica #americanmade #UnitedWeStandAmerica. #USAflagspotter #essentialbusiness #SmallBusinessMatters #madeinusa #americanmade #UnitedWeStandAmerica #SaratogaFlag #HealingAmericaFoundation #VannMorris #EvangeloMorris. #OldGlory. #SaveOldGlory. #USAflagspotter #WeHonorThoseWhoServe. ‪ ‪

Keywords
usaamerican flagamericanmademakeamericanflagsinamericaact
