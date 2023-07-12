Create New Account
After being pinned by 3 bullets to her brain, she staggered then collapsed on the side of the road
Pitiful Animal


July 12, 2023


Little Phoebe came to us in a very bad condition

She had 3 bullets on her body, one of which was located deep in her brain.

And of course it couldn't be taken out

She had a broken pelvis, a crooked neck, and a blind eye.

Phoebe suffered from swelling on one side of her neck, a lump, and small pimples all over her body.

And the saddest thing was that she was pregnant but the puppies died inside.

It was scary to imagine what the girl went through.

The girl urgently needed to be examined by a doctor urgently.

Phoebe was in so much pain, she didn't allow anyone to touch her, she started shaking violently.

I believed in this girl's strength, that was why I needed to give her a chance to save her.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMjtlbidFmc

