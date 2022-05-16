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OPEC sounds alarm, even louder now
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186 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
The NOPEC bill, passed by a U.S. Senate committee, would allow Washington to bring antitrust lawsuits against OPEC Plus members – including Russia – over allegations of collusion and price rigging in the oil market. OPEC leaders are warning that implementing the bill would put even greater pressure on prices.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14pws5-opec-rings-alarm-louder-than-before.html
The NOPEC bill, passed by a U.S. Senate committee, would allow Washington to bring antitrust lawsuits against OPEC Plus members – including Russia – over allegations of collusion and price rigging in the oil market. OPEC leaders are warning that implementing the bill would put even greater pressure on prices.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14pws5-opec-rings-alarm-louder-than-before.html
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