Satan Lucifer's NWO is vaccinating children by force to exterminate them & destroying all baby foods

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters “fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampires” fallen angel devils’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet Blackwater nephilim & chimera “fake aliens” incarnate avatars are now vaccinating children by force with their COVID19 fake Coronavirus AI “black goo” nanobot 5G remote assassination gene-changing biochemical weapon t-Veronica zombie virus human extermination Borg vaccine to exterminate the human and humanoid specie children. They are also destroying all the baby milk in order to starve and exterminate all the human and humanoid specie children. Former Pfizer pharmaceutical Vice President Dr. Michael Yeadon exposes that there is no such thing as viruses, and the existence of viruses is a lie by the fallen angel devils to cover up their vaccines’ various biochemical weapons nanites, such as cancer and measles and AIDS and influenza and black plague and Ebola and Uroboros zombie virus and thousands of other Noah’s days Atlantis Umbrella company biological weapons, whose CEO is the Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien cyborg Richard Bay (Tom Cruise) and whose Chief Scientist is the fallen angel incarnate avatar Bill Gates. People are noticing masses of fresh graves in small towns of people exterminated by the Pleiadian fallen angel “fake aliens” Nazi 5th Reich’s Umbrella company COVID19 fake Coronavirus biochemical weapon human extermination vaccine. The Western feminist nations’ super dumb nurses, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are complaining against God’s judgment through Satan Lucifer’s nephilim & chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar doctors and nurses who are injecting poison vaccine to kill billions of humans with a zombie apocalypse, but they are still refusing to repent of their redefining hundreds of Bible verses to remove all of God’s spiritual protection, and destroy the family unit and society, in order to get abortion sacrifice legalized to use its black magick energy to open up thousands of star gate wormhole portals to release millions of COVID19 vaccine and nuclear war fallen angel devils from the abyss. These Western feminist nations’ Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft practitioners are dumber than an earthworm, and they still refuse to tell their “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “unbiblical 10% tithe income tax stealing” pastors to repent and throw out all the highest donating medical science witchdoctors and nurses and health insurance company employees out of their churches, and to get rid of the Statue of Liberty Isis idol, and to put on their women’s head coverings although it is too late to stop the Western feminist nations’ judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ population has been replaced by returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars, and 70% of their military & police have been infiltrated by Nazi 5th Reich imperial space fleet clone army & android army & avatar army, but they remain silent about all of this as fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall.” The blood of 6 billion humans are on their hands. Instead, they are complaining about God’s judgment and Satan Lucifer’s COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human extermination vaccines.





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