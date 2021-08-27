Chickenpox Live Webinar from August 27th, 2021

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In addition, I will take a brief look at a recently published critique by Dr. Peter McCullough of a study coming out in The Lancet. Even though Dr. McCullough makes important points, my worry is that he entirely misses the boat on virology. Tune in and find out why.
Q&A Session Topics Included:
-Why people are getting sick
-Injections
-Health Strategies to protect against Vaccine Shedding
-Shingles
-Delta Variant
-How to strengthen your coherence
-In silico genome