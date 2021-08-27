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Chickenpox Live Webinar from August 27th, 2021
SurvivalTV
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72 views • November 19, 2021
With the help of my friend Dr. Sam Bailey, we will take a deep look at what actually causes chickenpox. Does the varicella-zoster virus exist, as we have been told? Is chickenpox really contagious? The answers to these questions are clear and, for some, will be surprising.
In addition, I will take a brief look at a recently published critique by Dr. Peter McCullough of a study coming out in The Lancet. Even though Dr. McCullough makes important points, my worry is that he entirely misses the boat on virology. Tune in and find out why.

Q&A Session Topics Included:
-Why people are getting sick
-Injections
-Health Strategies to protect against Vaccine Shedding
-Shingles
-Delta Variant
-How to strengthen your coherence
-In silico genome
Keywords
germ theoryterrain theoryvirusshingleschickenpoxvirus theorydr thomas cowandr sam baileydr tom cowandelta variant
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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