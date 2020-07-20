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Mao’s Red Guard’s Back—Millions In The US & They’re After Patriots—Hundreds Shackled & Put On Trains
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85 views • July 20, 2020
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https://www.yahoo.com/news/spied-fired-publicly-shamed-chinas-110017599.html
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2020/06/24/catholic-teacher-fired-for-criticizing-black-lives-matter-movement-conservatives-need-to-be-on-offense/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/chinese-ambassador-struggles-explain-shocking-footage-handcuffed-blindfolded-uighurs
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8537583/JOHN-GRAY-not-exaggeration-compare-methods-new-woke-movement-Maos-Red-Guards.html?
https://www.civilwar.news/2020-07-16-remember-red-guards-before-cheering-woke-mobs.html
https://www.terrorism.news/2020-06-25-269-companies-supporting-antifa-black-lives-matter.html
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For More Information See:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/spied-fired-publicly-shamed-chinas-110017599.html
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2020/06/24/catholic-teacher-fired-for-criticizing-black-lives-matter-movement-conservatives-need-to-be-on-offense/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/chinese-ambassador-struggles-explain-shocking-footage-handcuffed-blindfolded-uighurs
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8537583/JOHN-GRAY-not-exaggeration-compare-methods-new-woke-movement-Maos-Red-Guards.html?
https://www.civilwar.news/2020-07-16-remember-red-guards-before-cheering-woke-mobs.html
https://www.terrorism.news/2020-06-25-269-companies-supporting-antifa-black-lives-matter.html
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