Monkeypox Is Merely a Distraction: These People Are Trying Everything They Can To Avoid Being Jailed

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"You have to also think about what's happened with the vaccines and the excess mortality. A lot of [bad] people, if the GOP takes powers, are going to go to jail, and if you're a criminal, you're not going to let the elections go off without you giving it a shot to rig them."
Protect your wealth and retirement from economic uncertainty: https://goldforyourfuture.com/fox
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/ed-dowd-former-blackrock-executive-explains-the-four-converging-forces-that-will-destroy-the-economy-video/