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FASCISM VS COMMUNISM, ONE Major Difference,
https://wikitravel.org/en/Brasilito
https://www.livescience.com/57622-fascism.html
https://time.com/5556242/what-is-fascism/
https://wikidiff.com/fascism/corporatism
As nouns the difference between fascism and corporatism
is that fascism is (historical) a political regime, having totalitarian aspirations, ideologically based on a relationship between business and the centralized government, business-and-government control of the market place, repression of criticism or opposition, a leader cult and exalting the state and/or religion above individual rights originally only applied (usually capitalized) to (benito mussolini)'s italy while corporatism is political/economic system in which power is exercised through large organizations (businesses, trade unions, their associated lobbying efforts, etc) working in concert or conflict with each other; usually with the goal of influencing or subsuming the direction of the state and generally only to benefit their own socioeconomic agendas at the expense of the will of the people, and to the detriment of the common good.