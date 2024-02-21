Create New Account
Is Biden Fit to be President? | Victor Davis Hanson
Is Biden Fit to be President? | Victor Davis Hanson

NOTE Kamala IS NOT BLACK, She is Indian posing as black. (research it) and she is ineligible due to not meeting citizenship requirements. 

In this clip, Victor Davis Hanson explains why the Democrats choose to keep Joe Biden as president despite his arguable inability to serve.

Victor Davis Hanson is an American classicist, military historian, columnist, and farmer. He has been a commentator on contemporary politics for the National Review and The Washington Times and is currently the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.


Keywords
victor davis hansonbiden regime2024 presidential race

