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Reptilian Shape Shifting
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1258 views • September 06, 2022

Before I go into cloning, let’s look at some of these non-humans and how we know whether they are pure or hybrids.


These reptilians shapeshift so that they can use a human body as a vehicle but also hide behind a liquid crystal that can be seen glitching sometimes, although only on HD.


When you see a zebra pattern, that’s a pure reptilian.


When you see the liquid crystal smear or otherwise the face/person glitches or smears but never what’s behind the person, that’s a hybrid.


Other clues are the eyes going reptile (pupils turn to slits) or seeing the actual eye beneath the human eye. That could be a pure or hybrid if that’s all you see.


If you’ve heard of Adrenochrome, it’s because they drink it to keep their body (“skin suit” or “human sleeve”) from aging too quickly, as they can’t stay young as easily as we can, and they try to keep a suit as long as possible. They drink the blood of children and this is highly effective, but results in millions of children going missing annually. If you’re wondering what the milk bottle campaign was, which never once recovered a child—milk is their symbol for Adrenochrome, and putting the child on a milk bottle was a badge of honor, broadcasting to one another that this child was sacrificed to Satan and his or her blood helped keep a skin suit fresh.

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