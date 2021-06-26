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(world orders review)
7484 subscribers
tangentopolis feat. Dr. Richard Fleming
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(world orders review)
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(Dr. Richard Fleming) 'MAD COW DISEASE' (VIA THE SPIKE PROTEIN)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e0MPNzwBvouE/
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GOV Docs of 2002 Reveal 20 Year Plan To ‘Alter Evolution’ With Nanotechnology
https://web.archive.org/web/20041026051927/wtec.org/ConvergingTechnologies/Report/NBIC_pre_publication.pdf
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Brain Altering Prion Shots (MAKES you a ZOMBIE!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtYPbVe8hUFE/
OPERATION CRIMSON MIST & the Coming GENOCIDE by VAXXED (Mind-Controlled ZOMBIES) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LsRcLFb5GFTY/
ZOMBIE WORLD (CORONAVIRUS [VAXXX] APOCALYPSUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q32Eg0jbvBFA/
THE NEW NORMAL https://www.bitchute.com/video/SpfQX7Z90Gkz/
(LEAKED!) Bilderberg (Vaccine Planning Group)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QnqDsgZ1KvPf/
WILL YOU PAY THE ULTIMATE PRICE FOR TECHNOLOGY?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/09VXQYtPy1nO/
Make No Mistake... (There Is A War Taking Place Right Now)!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwsRWSRYhbrJ/
HYDROGEL (Locomotion: The Magneto Dance)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4wCZmiEYGAj9/
(HACKING HUMANITY) mRNA & LIPID NANO Particles
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gJGJRuLKV0U0/
CARGO (A Tropfest Short)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NBdBqaH2mjSo/
COVID Vaccines (the Zombification Of Humanity)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VFzqMlKpdbn2/
(Weird Science) MAGNETO-GENETICS, FERRITIN & VAXXINES (Truth Pills feat. Jon Rappaport)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bapwF7R8uUdz/
Gates, DARPA, Magnetic Nanoworms & Mind Control Vaxxines
(Transcranial MAGNETIC CONTROL) https://www.bitchute.com/video/oad1iWeVNpjl/
"MAGNETO-GENETICS" / FERRITIN / DNA / NANO (& Vaccine Technologies) [TLAV (21.05.17)]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jGtSdTDp2b6L/
Exploring 'The Open Conspiracy' ((BIO-DIGITAL "CONVERGENCE")) [TLAV (21.05.17)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CV6EqK9pCxGT/
VAXXINES & NANOTECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ijf789gqceUU/
(AGENDA 2025) Looks Like Rain, mRNA, Covid Vaccines; Prion Diseases, DEPOP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UjNpgmBQ11sN/
(ONE WORLD) ORDER OUT OF CHAOS (ODD TV)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cNryOukvk048/
REMOTE MANIPULATION of the NERVOUS SYSTEM (Truthstream)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aT0FtSPdGctr/
Quantum Dots, Vaccine Implants & Nano Technology (Corbett Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SctEXA0xT77h/
VOICE 2 SKULL, RADIO FREQUESCY, MAGNETO DIRECTION; MIND CONTROL (INTRO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n89qdTu6aXyA/
(SWFQW) Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars (DOC: TWSW7905.1) [Reading by GP STUDIOS]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h851iq1ZS8R0/
OPERATION CRIMSON MIST & the Coming GENOCIDE by VAXXED (Mind-Controlled ZOMBIES) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LsRcLFb5GFTY/
CORONA-BIOWEAPON-VAXX? 'Baudette {S}' Protein 'IBV' Vector + Exosomes/Nanoparticles (DEATH ANGEL) https://www.bitchute.com/video/wdx6S4wpvOgU/
FINALLY!!! Vaccine Depopulation Agenda "CONFIRMED" ? SPIKE PROTEIN ATTACK!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i3BHMqLyPvE5/
SHEEP (Lyrical Picture Version)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qGSisbmNQLiV/
'Proof the Covid-19 Jabs Should be Stopped Now' (Dr. Coleman's 'Figures of Truth' Report) https://www.bitchute.com/video/2yuAxg5ANFJ8/
The GLOBALIST AGENDA (Dr. Rima Laibow, Feb, 2010) + the COVID WORLD ORDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n7hcCiHI0Ubg/
(TRANSHUMANISM) THE WAR ON HUMAN NATURE (Dave Cullen Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vwVwnXuygbTg/
TAKE ME TO YOUR VAXXAPALOOZA !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/je9w0BSo1w7G/
(Prof. Dolores Cahill) mRNA Vaxxines Will Enhance illness, Disease & Kill (Pathogenic Priming)! https://www.bitchute.com/video/kYqZWAjK2PUg/
(Dr. Lee Merritt) COVID19-VAXXX (After "MRNA Injection", All Animals "Died Upon Natural Reinfection" https://www.bitchute.com/video/2yydNpu8nGVQ/
FEAR EVERYTHING! THEN... "DO WHAT WE SAY"! THEN... "KEEP DOING WHAT WE SAY"! THEN.. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bgw0nW25C2eZ/
TECHNOCRACY, SCIENTIFIC DICTATORSHIP & C(O)VID WORLD COUP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ba6zJYxPLrZV/
FUTURE SHOCK (1972) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXpGla9MoIjg/
VACCINES, COVID19 & TRANSHUMANISM (Dr. Sherri Tenpenny & Dr. Carrie Madej)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xfdtLWHJuvRr/