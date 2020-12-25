Did Pfizer's 'Emergency Approved' COVID Vaccine Kill Tiffany Dover and If So, Are They Helping to 'Silence' Her Death?

Today (Friday December 24th, it was announced) according to Operation Warp Speed chief scientific adviser Moncef Slaoui the Pfizer COVID vaccine has triggered more allergic reactions than would be expected. A week ago today - a healthy 30 year old head nurse in a Chattanooga, Tennessee hospital was administered the Pfizer COVID 19 emergency vaccine and had a reaction on live television and fainted, she was brought back to and made up excuses as to what may have caused her fainting spell. The hospital came out on Twitter with an apparent group of vaccinated nurses surrounding (who they said was) Tiffany Dover on December 21st. They said she was fine and resting at home and asked for her privacy. Since then I noticed the hospital's Twitter page is on private, Tiffany Dover's Facebook page has been deleted and her Instagram page has been 'played' with. She has not been heard from in seven days and she was always posting on social media. The question now remains: what has happened to Tiffany Dover and has Pfizer contributed in anyway to covering up ($$$) her demise? Let's take a look.Related video credit:TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - DECEMBER 22, 2020Courtesy of TruNewsIn the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app