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How young blood might help reverse aging - 2015 Ted Talk with Tony Wyss-Coray
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Tony Wyss-Coray is the D.H. Chen Distinguished Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and the Director of the Phil and Penny Knight Initiative for Brain Resilience at Stanford University. His lab studies brain aging and neurodegeneration with a focus on age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. The Wyss-Coray research team discovered that circulatory blood factors can modulate brain structure and function and factors from young organisms can rejuvenate old brains. Current studies focus on the molecular basis of the systemic communication with the brain by employing a combination of genetic, cell biology, and –omics approaches in killifish, mice, and humans. Wyss-Coray has presented his ideas at Global TED, the Tencent WE Summit, and the World Economic Forum, and he was voted Time Magazine’s “The Health Care 50” most influential people transforming health care in 2018. He co-founded Alkahest Inc. and several other companies targeting Alzheimer’s and neurodegeneration and has been the recipient of an NIH Director’s Pioneer Award, a Zenith Award from the Alzheimer’s Association, and a NOMIS Foundation Award.


Academic Appointments

Professor, Neurology & Neurological Sciences

Member, Bio-X

Member, Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance

Member, Maternal & Child Health Research Institute (MCHRI)

Faculty Fellow, Sarafan ChEM-H

Member, Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute

Honors & Awards

Glenn Award, Glenn Foundation for Medical Research (2015)

NIH Pioneer Award, NIH Director's Office/NIA (2015)

Transformative R01, NIH Director's Office/NIA (2013)

Senior Research Career Scientist, Veterans Administration (2012)

Distinguished Scholar Award, The John Douglas French Alzheimers Foundation (2005)

Zenith Award, Alzheimer's Association (2005)

Editor, Journal of Neuroinflammation (2004)

Medical and Scientific Advisory Council, Alzheimer's Association of Northern California & Northern Nevada (2004)

Professional Education

M.S., University of Bern, Switzerland, Microbiology (1989)

Ph.D., University of Bern, Switzerland, Immunology (1992)


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