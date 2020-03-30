BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

STOP IT NOW
Banjo234
Banjo234
1 follower
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
823 views • March 30, 2020
A MUST-WATCH Interview. Truly ... the information gets increasing gripping as the interview progresses.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co...
DR JOHN P.A. IOANNIDIS: C. F. REHNBORG PROFESSOR IN DISEASE PREVENTION IN THE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE, OF HEALTH RESEARCH AND POLICY (EPIDEMIOLOGY) AND BY COURTESY, OF STATISTICS AND OF BIOMEDICAL DATA SCIENCE
Medicine - Stanford Prevention Research Center

This man is not on mainstream media chosen for his mainstream politically-approved view. He is warning that the data on the illness, potentially very dangerous to the elderly, is uncertain in almost every detail. He explains possible explanations for the very unusual events being reported from Italy.
he also also says that a wrong or panicked reaction could threaten the physical and mental health and even the lives of billions of people.

Common sense tells us all that this is true. What happens when an economy is collapsed? When people have no jobs and little purpose? When the the only businesses left standing are international corporations acting under the direction of a central bank? When people food inevitably becomes scarce? When we start fighting amongst ourselves about what has been going on? When minds start to collapse and rage takes over?

What kind of cure is at least a thousand times worse than the sickness it claims to be trying to cure?
What kind of leaders will do this to their own people?
What kind of people will stand for it when they realise the mortal danger in which EVERYBODY'S future is being placed?
Keywords
stanfordcoronavirusioannidiskevin boyle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
MIND Diet Tied to Higher Cognitive Scores in Study of 8,681 Older Adults in China

MIND Diet Tied to Higher Cognitive Scores in Study of 8,681 Older Adults in China

Coco Somers
Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

HRS Editors
Reversing metabolic syndrome naturally: Simple habits outperform standard care in two-year trial

Reversing metabolic syndrome naturally: Simple habits outperform standard care in two-year trial

Willow Tohi
Experts Outline Three Foundational Ways to Support Exercise Recovery

Experts Outline Three Foundational Ways to Support Exercise Recovery

Coco Somers
ChatGPT death lawsuit: Seattle woman dies after AI chatbot advised her to stop epilepsy medication

ChatGPT death lawsuit: Seattle woman dies after AI chatbot advised her to stop epilepsy medication

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy