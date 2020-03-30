STOP IT NOW

A MUST-WATCH Interview. Truly ... the information gets increasing gripping as the interview progresses.DR JOHN P.A. IOANNIDIS: C. F. REHNBORG PROFESSOR IN DISEASE PREVENTION IN THE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE, OF HEALTH RESEARCH AND POLICY (EPIDEMIOLOGY) AND BY COURTESY, OF STATISTICS AND OF BIOMEDICAL DATA SCIENCEMedicine - Stanford Prevention Research CenterThis man is not on mainstream media chosen for his mainstream politically-approved view. He is warning that the data on the illness, potentially very dangerous to the elderly, is uncertain in almost every detail. He explains possible explanations for the very unusual events being reported from Italy.he also also says that a wrong or panicked reaction could threaten the physical and mental health and even the lives of billions of people.Common sense tells us all that this is true. What happens when an economy is collapsed? When people have no jobs and little purpose? When the the only businesses left standing are international corporations acting under the direction of a central bank? When people food inevitably becomes scarce? When we start fighting amongst ourselves about what has been going on? When minds start to collapse and rage takes over?What kind of cure is at least a thousand times worse than the sickness it claims to be trying to cure?What kind of leaders will do this to their own people?What kind of people will stand for it when they realise the mortal danger in which EVERYBODY'S future is being placed?