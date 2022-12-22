Create New Account
CHP Talks: Barry W. Bussey—16 Ways the Truckers Saved Canada!
December 22, 2022: My guest this week is Barry Bussey, founder of the First Freedoms Foundation (Canada). Barry has been on our show before; he is a lawyer, trained in law, religion and politics. The author of four books, he has recently written another one—soon to be published—called 16 Ways the Truckers Saved Canada. We discuss his book and the battle for truth in our culture.

Learn more about Barry and help him get his book published at:

https://firstfreedoms.ca

or on Facebook at: 

https://www.facebook.com/firstfreedomscanada


