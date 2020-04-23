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United Airlines Chemflight UAL2197 Sprayed Us Like Cockroaches
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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695 views • April 23, 2020
UNITED AIRLINES CHEMFLIGHT UAL2197 SPRAYED US LIKE COCKROACHES TODAY

And what's worse, the airline industry is standing at the front of the line begging for relief from taxpayers so that they can keep doing the same thing in other places. Please think three times before you purchase a ticket from this airline. You must decide what you will do with this gathered information.

Chemflight: United Airlines Flight UAL2197

Flight History: https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/ua2197/#2465aa87

Destination: Chicago to Los Angeles

Aircraft: Boeing 757-324

FAA Registration N75854

Manufacturer's Serial Number: 32813

Flight Envelope: 38,000 Ft, -32 Fahrenheit, Less than 36% Humidity

Location: Seligman, Arizona

Date: April 23, 2020 @ 11:24 AM

Conclusion: This aircraft uses a high bypass turbofan engine which is nearly incapable of producing contrails. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yieUi_d2zI) The flight envelope temperature and humidity additionally will not support the formation of persistent water based contrails. When anti-geoengineering activists learned that Flightradar24.com also provided air temperature data outside the aircraft, the company suddenly and without explanation ceased including that information about any given aircraft. (https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/) United Airlines Chemflight UAL2197 has committed stratospheric aerosol injections of likely harmful and toxic substances upon the land and living beings below it thus boosting harmful reactions to COVID-19.

#chemtrailevidence #georesistance #skyperp #crimesagainsthumanity
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingdeep stateweather warfarestratospheric aerosol injectioncrimes against humanityfull spectrum dominancelyndon johnsoncovert opsowning the weatherplanetary lockdown
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