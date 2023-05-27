⚡️"We Don't Let Them Dictate their Will to Us" - Hungarian Foreign Minister made a Tough anti-Western Statement at a Rally in Serbia - ENG Text Only

⚡️"We don't let them dictate their will to us": Hungarian Foreign Minister made a tough anti-Western statement at a rally in Serbia
"Both of our countries are facing problems and both are being relentlessly attacked by the international liberal mainstream. But why are they attacking us? Because Hungarians and Serbs are defending their national interests. Because we have strong leaders. They attack us because we we want peace in Ukraine and do not contribute to the escalation. They attack us because we are committed to family values and do not allow them to dictate their will to us," said Peter Szijjártó.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.