THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Thursday 8/25/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

MANUFACTURED COLLAPSE: GLOBALISTS INFLAMING CHAOS TO USHER IN ‘GREAT RESET’The globalists are taking the economic and energy crises and making them worse to enact more control

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