Jordan Rubin on The Biblical Diet, Healing Leaves & Fruit Trees

In this powerful conversation, Paul interviews Jordan Rubin — founder of Garden of Life, regenerative farmer, and author of The Maker’s Diet and The Biblio Diet. Jordan shares: • His battle with Crohn’s disease • Being healed after severe illness • His terminal cancer diagnosis and recovery • The biblical perspective on eating meat • The Garden of Eden diet vs post-flood diet • Intermittent fasting and eating windows • The healing power of fruit tree leaves (Ezekiel 47:12 & Revelation 22:2) • Whether Christians misuse Genesis 9:3 • Can someone thrive on a plant-based diet? • The role of regenerative farming and animals This episode explores the biblical diet debate from both plant-based and omnivorous perspectives. Does scripture support eating meat? Are fruit tree leaves truly medicinal? What did Adam and Eve actually eat? Watch and decide for yourself.