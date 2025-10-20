Cognitive Liberty vs Technocratic Control — Courtenay Turner on AI, Free Will & Humanity’s Future

To learn more, visit: https://courtenayturner.com/





-Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)

- Courtney Turner's Background and Challenges (2:41)

- Cognitive Liberty and Free Will (9:43)

- Technological Advancements and Decentralization (13:03)

- Transhumanism and Technocracy (21:12)

- AI and Mental Health (29:48)

- Education and Parental Responsibility (1:03:27)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (1:06:55)

- Decentralized Knowledge and Food Forest (1:11:06)

- Avocado Health Benefits and Culinary Uses (1:14:00)

- Enoch 2.0 and Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:16:35)

- Consultations and Website Resources (1:18:12)

- Gold and Silver Storage with UNAs (1:21:16)

- Bank Account Setup and Repository Services (1:23:24)

- Natural Remedies and Enoch Wellness Coach (1:35:39)

- Enoch's Training and Privacy Assurance (1:39:51)

- Future Developments and Asset Advisor Coach (1:46:05)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:47:20)

