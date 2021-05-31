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International Weather Wars - 31 May 2021 - Updates - Geo Engineering - HAARP and more..
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100 views • May 31, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring : Luxembourg Update / Paris Webinar Update / HAARP / UAE update / a Patent / a Podcast / a Job / Bill Gates / Colorado, USA
Luxembourg - Geo Engineering regulation
https://www.dp.lu/towards-an-international-ban-on-geo-engineering/?lang=en
Paris Webinar - Geo Engineering - Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI)
https://www.c2g2.net/c2glearn-webinar-governance-of-stratospheric-aerosol-injection-ina-moller/
HAARP - ELF/VLF radiation excited by the HAARP HF heater
https://vlf.stanford.edu/biblio/demeter-observations-intense-upgoing-column-elfvlf-radiation-excited-haarp-hf-heater/
https://vlf.stanford.edu/wp-content/uploads/2010/07/2008-09.pdf
https://earth.esa.int/web/eoportal/satellite-missions/d/demeter
Research Topics: Ionosphere: Active experiments
https://vlf.stanford.edu/?taxonomy=researchtopics&;term=ionosphere-active-experiments
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/life/story/Cloudseeding_in_UAE_Heavy_rains_hail_in_some_areas-SNG_213183146/
https://www.utilities-me.com/power/17294-uaerep-shortlists-9-pre-proposals-from-fourth-cycle-submissions
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/27/middleeast/clouds-electricity-rain-spc-intl/index.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/scientists-are-zapping-clouds-with-electricity-to-make-it-rain/ar-AAKqN09?li=BBnbfcL
https://7news.com.au/news/middle-east/scientists-are-zapping-clouds-with-electricity-to-make-it-rain-in-drought-stricken-countries-c-2948222
2011 - Patent - METHODS FOR WEATHER MODIFICATION BY ELECTRICAL PROCESSES IN THE ATMOSPHERE
https://www.patentsencyclopedia.com/app/20110174892
NPR - Geo Engineering - podcast
https://www.npr.org/2021/05/20/998710686/who-should-control-earths-thermostat?t=1622109879035&;t=1622465144262
Switzerland - Job - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://ch.talent.com/view?id=a2e97f12ca22
India - Economic Times - Bill Gates - Sun Dimming Geo Engineering
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/prime/environment/bill-gates-harvard-university-back-solar-geoengineering-to-fight-global-warming-aim-dim-the-sun-/primearticleshow/82842982.cms
Colorado, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
http://www.realvail.com/winding-down-a-weak-but-still-satisfying-ski-season-as-epic-pass-renewal-looms/a10596/
https://www.vaildaily.com/news/vails-cancellation-of-cloud-seeding-this-winter-could-mean-less-water-in-streams/
Featuring : Luxembourg Update / Paris Webinar Update / HAARP / UAE update / a Patent / a Podcast / a Job / Bill Gates / Colorado, USA
Luxembourg - Geo Engineering regulation
https://www.dp.lu/towards-an-international-ban-on-geo-engineering/?lang=en
Paris Webinar - Geo Engineering - Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI)
https://www.c2g2.net/c2glearn-webinar-governance-of-stratospheric-aerosol-injection-ina-moller/
HAARP - ELF/VLF radiation excited by the HAARP HF heater
https://vlf.stanford.edu/biblio/demeter-observations-intense-upgoing-column-elfvlf-radiation-excited-haarp-hf-heater/
https://vlf.stanford.edu/wp-content/uploads/2010/07/2008-09.pdf
https://earth.esa.int/web/eoportal/satellite-missions/d/demeter
Research Topics: Ionosphere: Active experiments
https://vlf.stanford.edu/?taxonomy=researchtopics&;term=ionosphere-active-experiments
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/life/story/Cloudseeding_in_UAE_Heavy_rains_hail_in_some_areas-SNG_213183146/
https://www.utilities-me.com/power/17294-uaerep-shortlists-9-pre-proposals-from-fourth-cycle-submissions
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/27/middleeast/clouds-electricity-rain-spc-intl/index.html
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/scientists-are-zapping-clouds-with-electricity-to-make-it-rain/ar-AAKqN09?li=BBnbfcL
https://7news.com.au/news/middle-east/scientists-are-zapping-clouds-with-electricity-to-make-it-rain-in-drought-stricken-countries-c-2948222
2011 - Patent - METHODS FOR WEATHER MODIFICATION BY ELECTRICAL PROCESSES IN THE ATMOSPHERE
https://www.patentsencyclopedia.com/app/20110174892
NPR - Geo Engineering - podcast
https://www.npr.org/2021/05/20/998710686/who-should-control-earths-thermostat?t=1622109879035&;t=1622465144262
Switzerland - Job - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://ch.talent.com/view?id=a2e97f12ca22
India - Economic Times - Bill Gates - Sun Dimming Geo Engineering
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/prime/environment/bill-gates-harvard-university-back-solar-geoengineering-to-fight-global-warming-aim-dim-the-sun-/primearticleshow/82842982.cms
Colorado, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
http://www.realvail.com/winding-down-a-weak-but-still-satisfying-ski-season-as-epic-pass-renewal-looms/a10596/
https://www.vaildaily.com/news/vails-cancellation-of-cloud-seeding-this-winter-could-mean-less-water-in-streams/
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