BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

International Weather Wars - 31 May 2021 - Updates - Geo Engineering - HAARP and more..
Anti Weather Modification
Anti Weather Modification
40 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • May 31, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews

Featuring : Luxembourg Update / Paris Webinar Update / HAARP / UAE update / a Patent / a Podcast / a Job / Bill Gates / Colorado, USA

Luxembourg - Geo Engineering regulation
https://www.dp.lu/towards-an-international-ban-on-geo-engineering/?lang=en

Paris Webinar - Geo Engineering - Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI)

https://www.c2g2.net/c2glearn-webinar-governance-of-stratospheric-aerosol-injection-ina-moller/

HAARP - ELF/VLF radiation excited by the HAARP HF heater
https://vlf.stanford.edu/biblio/demeter-observations-intense-upgoing-column-elfvlf-radiation-excited-haarp-hf-heater/

https://vlf.stanford.edu/wp-content/uploads/2010/07/2008-09.pdf

https://earth.esa.int/web/eoportal/satellite-missions/d/demeter

Research Topics: Ionosphere: Active experiments
https://vlf.stanford.edu/?taxonomy=researchtopics&;term=ionosphere-active-experiments

UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/life/story/Cloudseeding_in_UAE_Heavy_rains_hail_in_some_areas-SNG_213183146/

https://www.utilities-me.com/power/17294-uaerep-shortlists-9-pre-proposals-from-fourth-cycle-submissions

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/27/middleeast/clouds-electricity-rain-spc-intl/index.html

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/scientists-are-zapping-clouds-with-electricity-to-make-it-rain/ar-AAKqN09?li=BBnbfcL

https://7news.com.au/news/middle-east/scientists-are-zapping-clouds-with-electricity-to-make-it-rain-in-drought-stricken-countries-c-2948222

2011 - Patent - METHODS FOR WEATHER MODIFICATION BY ELECTRICAL PROCESSES IN THE ATMOSPHERE
https://www.patentsencyclopedia.com/app/20110174892

NPR - Geo Engineering - podcast
https://www.npr.org/2021/05/20/998710686/who-should-control-earths-thermostat?t=1622109879035&;t=1622465144262

Switzerland - Job - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://ch.talent.com/view?id=a2e97f12ca22

India - Economic Times - Bill Gates - Sun Dimming Geo Engineering
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/prime/environment/bill-gates-harvard-university-back-solar-geoengineering-to-fight-global-warming-aim-dim-the-sun-/primearticleshow/82842982.cms

Colorado, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
http://www.realvail.com/winding-down-a-weak-but-still-satisfying-ski-season-as-epic-pass-renewal-looms/a10596/

https://www.vaildaily.com/news/vails-cancellation-of-cloud-seeding-this-winter-could-mean-less-water-in-streams/
Keywords
weather modificationchem trailsclimate crisis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

Camping essentials and emergency prep: Why a 12,000W portable camping stove belongs in your bug-out bag

HRS Editors
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

The Faraday duffle bag: A digital lifeline in a surveillance-saturated world

HRS Editors
Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy