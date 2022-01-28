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Dems Force Out Supreme Court Justice In Order To Dump Kamala [27.01.2022]
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230 views • January 28, 2022
Note: Very many of the Danish politicians are also sick sexually derailed and Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still pedophile.. But no one says or talks about it, it's only me who keep doing it ... And you read about it almost daily in the news... Verdenen er styret af syge sexuelle afsporde pædofile og LGBTQIA+ LINKS...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
article - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/psaki-repeatedly-asked-kamala-harris-considered-supreme-court-video/
106,339 views Jan 27, 2022
Salty Cracker
719K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E7E7l_Zctwo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
article - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/psaki-repeatedly-asked-kamala-harris-considered-supreme-court-video/
106,339 views Jan 27, 2022
Salty Cracker
719K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E7E7l_Zctwo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
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