Ukrainian forces have struck the Druzhba pipeline again, this time targeting the Unecha oil pumping station, a critical node in the energy network supplying Hungary and Central Europe.

Just days ago, the same station was hit by Ukrainian drones and missiles, sparking a massive fire and cutting Druzhba pipeline capacity by 50%, halting oil deliveries to Hungary for four full days.

Ukraine is staging a campaign to disrupt Russian oil flows to Europe, probably at the behest of EU leaders.