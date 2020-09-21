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Things We Can Do for Ourselves and Country Mon Sept. 21, 2020
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14 views • September 21, 2020
Things that we had foreseen as far back as 2005 - 2017 and the present time and what we can do about them.
We also discuss things that you can do locally.
The time for action is NOW!!!
We also discuss things that you can do locally.
The time for action is NOW!!!
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