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General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement INSURRECTION FOR THE ELECTION 6/22/20
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7 views • June 30, 2020
We are a witness to the paradoxes of a collapsing empire as we enter the election at the center of greatest crisis in human history.
Paradox 1: The stay closed or open paradox under the COVID-19. If you open up, the COVID cases go up. If you stay closed the economy goes down. Solution: A massive infrastructure program to shift the unemployed, underemployed, and unemployed service workers into building up the future productive potential of the economy. These jobs in infrastructure are not as subject to the virus as the service jobs.
Paradox 2: The crazy paradox of trying to get this infrastructure program going in the U.S. The Democratic controlled U.S. Congress will try to vector all infrastructure jobs into the Green New Deal. This is economic suicide. The Republican controlled U.S. Senate will do everything to stop government funding for infrastructure, "only the private sector and the magic of the marketplace" can be allowed in building infrastructure. Which means no infrastructure.
Paradox 3: The paradox of the financial crisis. Stocks are going up. The economy is going down. Everybody's pension and savings is in the stock market. It crashes and the mirage is over. The largest manager of everyone's pension and all savings is Black Rock, followed by Vantage and State Street. Together they manage the investing that covers 90% of corporate stocks. Black Rock, the largest investment manager, has been given the job of managing the Fed's bail-out using the mechanism of Exchange Traded Funds (ETF's.) All the stocks and all the major companies are now run by Black Rock and the Aladin computer program coordinates the maintenance of all stock values. No more "magic of the marketplace," Black Rock is now God. Meanwhile Donald Trump is trying to use the stock market going back up and stabilizing as his accomplishment to get reelected.
Paradox 4: The "Summer of love" versus "law and order" in the insurrection for the election: Biden and the Democrats are telegraphing an indeterminate election that because of the virus and other things, like mail-in ballots, the election will not be decided on November 3rd. It may take weeks for some states to come up with their correct tallies. These will most likely be contested. The Electoral College will have trouble meeting. The Supreme Court will get involved. There will be contested Senate and Congressional races and the election won't be decided until Congress meets in January of 2021, and maybe not even then. Biden has also telegraphed that any Trump victory will be contested as fraudulent. All the street stuff is being activated now in preparation for this. $400 million Soros Money Matters (Black Lives Matter) is going out into the streets to pay for provocations. This lovely scenario in Seattle, "Summer of love" is only a small rehearsal for what is to come.. However, unlike other nations where the population is not armed and only mercenaries have weapons, the U.S. has a large 2nd Amendment nation inside all of this. Will it be possible under these circumstances to keep them out of the situation? Even if Trump is finally elected, if the Senate becomes Democratic, and the House remains Democratic, impeachment rounds will follow. However, all of this can backfire into a landslide "law and order" victory for Trump, the possibility of this can be noted in Trump's speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Not a paradox: Putin has written a truthful, archive based article on the causes of World War II, and the causes of World War III, if it comes. In the article Putin made clear the role of the British in sabotaging any defense of Europe from Hilter. This is Putin's article https://thesaker.is/75th-anniversary-of-the-great-victory-shared-responsibility-to-history-and-our-future/ a must read.
This is the incredible article on slavery by Robert Ingraham in the latest EIR. Another must read.
Paradox 1: The stay closed or open paradox under the COVID-19. If you open up, the COVID cases go up. If you stay closed the economy goes down. Solution: A massive infrastructure program to shift the unemployed, underemployed, and unemployed service workers into building up the future productive potential of the economy. These jobs in infrastructure are not as subject to the virus as the service jobs.
Paradox 2: The crazy paradox of trying to get this infrastructure program going in the U.S. The Democratic controlled U.S. Congress will try to vector all infrastructure jobs into the Green New Deal. This is economic suicide. The Republican controlled U.S. Senate will do everything to stop government funding for infrastructure, "only the private sector and the magic of the marketplace" can be allowed in building infrastructure. Which means no infrastructure.
Paradox 3: The paradox of the financial crisis. Stocks are going up. The economy is going down. Everybody's pension and savings is in the stock market. It crashes and the mirage is over. The largest manager of everyone's pension and all savings is Black Rock, followed by Vantage and State Street. Together they manage the investing that covers 90% of corporate stocks. Black Rock, the largest investment manager, has been given the job of managing the Fed's bail-out using the mechanism of Exchange Traded Funds (ETF's.) All the stocks and all the major companies are now run by Black Rock and the Aladin computer program coordinates the maintenance of all stock values. No more "magic of the marketplace," Black Rock is now God. Meanwhile Donald Trump is trying to use the stock market going back up and stabilizing as his accomplishment to get reelected.
Paradox 4: The "Summer of love" versus "law and order" in the insurrection for the election: Biden and the Democrats are telegraphing an indeterminate election that because of the virus and other things, like mail-in ballots, the election will not be decided on November 3rd. It may take weeks for some states to come up with their correct tallies. These will most likely be contested. The Electoral College will have trouble meeting. The Supreme Court will get involved. There will be contested Senate and Congressional races and the election won't be decided until Congress meets in January of 2021, and maybe not even then. Biden has also telegraphed that any Trump victory will be contested as fraudulent. All the street stuff is being activated now in preparation for this. $400 million Soros Money Matters (Black Lives Matter) is going out into the streets to pay for provocations. This lovely scenario in Seattle, "Summer of love" is only a small rehearsal for what is to come.. However, unlike other nations where the population is not armed and only mercenaries have weapons, the U.S. has a large 2nd Amendment nation inside all of this. Will it be possible under these circumstances to keep them out of the situation? Even if Trump is finally elected, if the Senate becomes Democratic, and the House remains Democratic, impeachment rounds will follow. However, all of this can backfire into a landslide "law and order" victory for Trump, the possibility of this can be noted in Trump's speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Not a paradox: Putin has written a truthful, archive based article on the causes of World War II, and the causes of World War III, if it comes. In the article Putin made clear the role of the British in sabotaging any defense of Europe from Hilter. This is Putin's article https://thesaker.is/75th-anniversary-of-the-great-victory-shared-responsibility-to-history-and-our-future/ a must read.
This is the incredible article on slavery by Robert Ingraham in the latest EIR. Another must read.
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