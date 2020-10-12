SHADOW BANNED NOW RESUMING UPLOADS

Good evening for those that can see this upload my channel as been shadow banned and is currently being targeted by trolls and the possible individual operator to stop my channel being viewed and keep and in the spam filter see below for info on this but the truth will continue see you in the morning coffee in hand ready to share my thoughts and also knowledge from your side please sub like thumbs up.Rob..Shadowbanning is the act of blocking or partially blocking a user or their content from an online community such that it will not be readily apparent to the user that they have been banned.or are deliberately being tagged as spam by trolls who leave hateful comments, and then remove legitimate responses.#shadowbanning#youtube#trollsShared from and subscribe to:THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76