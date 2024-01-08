Blackstone Intelligence investigator Jake Morphonios interviewed by Mike Adams

- Middle East events and geopolitical analysis with Jake MorphOS. (0:00)

- Israel's actions in Gaza and their impact on public opinion. (0:55)

- Israel-Palestine conflict and its political implications. (5:55)

- Potential conflict in the Middle East. (11:27)

- Iran's military strategy and potential conflict with Israel. (16:59)

- US dollar's decline and geopolitical implications. (20:35)

- US-Middle East relations and geopolitical tensions. (24:37)

- Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its impact on peace. (32:13)

- US-Israel relations and foreign aid. (39:03)

- Critical thinking and media manipulation. (43:57)

- Gold-backed currency and its value. (49:56)





To learn more, visit: https://twitter.com/morphonios





