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Here are the vital things you need to be aware of to make sure you're getting the real authentic thing.
Berkeys are high quality, top-notch products, but just like any product, there are some scammers who try to claim they work with Berkey® and offer genuine products.
It is possible to know if the dealer selling to you is genuine or not. There are several ways to make sure you’re getting an authorized, authentic Berkey® product.
RESOURCES & LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/blogs/news/the-importance-of-buying-authentic-berkey-products
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/collections/berkey-replacement-elements/products/black-berkey-filters
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Sign up for my FREE Berkey® Water Filter Buying Guide and Receive a Future Discount Code
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/pages/free-gift
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Have you been thinking of getting a new Berkey® but you’re not sure where to start and you're tired of wasting time on the wrong websites?
Let me be your guide!
I'll show you the right steps on how to find the best for your situation.
Contact me: https://www.berkeycleanwater.com
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Follow Berkey and get info on water purification
https://gab.com/Berkeywaterfilters
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This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
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